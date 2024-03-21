March 21, 2024

Apoel win futsal championship

Apoel won the futsal championship for the second year running on Wednesday night.

They defeated rivals Omonia 9-1 at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre, claiming their fifth win and the championship for the 2023-2024 season.

The champions were awarded their prize by Kostas Sofroniou, member of the Cyprus Football Association Board of Directors and Chairman of the Futsal Committee.

