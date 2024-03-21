March 21, 2024

Aris to play friendly against Latvian team

By Alexandra Shkuratova

Aris Football Club will play a friendly match against a Latvian team Rigas Futbola Skola on Saturday.

The match will take place at the Tsirio stadium starting at 6pm. The game aims to help the players stay sharp for the next phase of the season under the guidance of coach Aleksey Shpilevsky.

Aris had a successful season in 2022-23, winning their first Cypriot First Division title and qualifying for the 2023-24 champions league qualifiers.

Several Aris players, including Aleksandr Kokorin, who was the league’s top scorer and most valuable player, were recognised in last season’s the team of the season at the Footballers’ Association (Pasp) awards. Head coach Aleksey Shpilevsky was also honoured as the best coach of the season.

