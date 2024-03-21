March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Bounced cheques worth €19K issued in February, CBC reports

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Thursday reported that a total of 16 bounced cheques, worth €19.388 overall, were issued in February.

This resulted in 9 individuals (7 legal entities and 2 natural persons) being entered in the preliminary directory of the Central Information Repository (CIR) for bounced cheques, which the central bank maintains.

Moreover, during the January-February period of 2024, 61 bounced cheques were registered in the preliminary directory of the CIR, totalling €89.035, compared to €160.882 during the same period last year.

It should be noted that bounced cheques in the first two months of this year involved 25 individuals (17 legal entities and 8 natural persons).

Furthermore, according to CBC data, the number of individuals registered in the CIR amounted to 13 in February 2024, of which 6 were legal entities, one was a natural person, and 6 were natural persons controlling legal entities.

Finally, the CBC stated that during the first two months of 2024, a total of 47 individuals were registered in the CIR, compared to 55 individuals during the same bimonthly period in 2023.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

