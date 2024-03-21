March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Final bills on local govt reform heading for House

By Andria Kades00
House Plenum, parliament, plenum
File photo

The law on local authority reform is inching closer to becoming a reality, despite delays and disagreements, MPs at the House interior committee said on Thursday.

Lawmakers said the final raft of bills will head to plenum on March 28.

In a dig against the government, committee chair and Akel MP Aristos Damianou said “it is unacceptable that the executive branch submitted [the bills] to parliament very late.”

Local authority reform has been a bone of contention embroiling former interior ministers who have slammed MPs for amending the legislation so much that it has ‘changed the philosophy’ of the reform.

Damianou underlined that for the most part, the majority of amendments have the support of all political parties and independent MPs.

Disy MP Nikos Sykas said that lawmakers are now focused “on the big picture of reforming local authority after so long”.

“After so many years, we are at the final stretch with the vote in next week’s plenum.”

Meanwhile Diko MP Panicos Leonidou underlined the discussion at the committee was done “in the spirit of cooperation”.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Solutions sought for Larnaca’s Natura 2000 area

Nikolaos Prakas

Bounced cheques worth €19K issued in February, CBC reports

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police raising awareness of dangers of Easter fireworks

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia mayor takes on ‘huge challenge’ in elections

Andria Kades

Free entry for Cyprus football friendly

Staff Reporter

Increased popularity of travel agents in uncertain times

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign