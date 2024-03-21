March 21, 2024

Free entry for Cyprus football friendly

By Staff Reporter09
football team

By Alexandra Shkuratova

Football fans will be able to watch the Cyprus men’s national football team’s match against Latvia free of charge on Thursday evening.

The match will take place at 7pm at the AEK Arena in Larnaca, with free tickets available both online and at the AEK Arena ticket offices from 5.30pm onwards.

Those above 14 years old will be required to show a fan card upon entry.

The friendly match marks the beginning of their journey towards the upcoming Nations League in September. Coach Temur Ketsbaia’s team is all set for the challenge after an intense training session on Wednesday night.

The game will also be broadcast live on CyBC for fans to enjoy.

staff reporter

