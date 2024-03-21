March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man sentenced to six years for child porn

By Staff Reporter01
prison
The central prison (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

A criminal court on Thursday sentenced a man to six years in prison, having earlier found him guilty on the charge of possessing child pornography.

The decision was handed down by Larnaca criminal court. The defendant is aged 36.

