March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Meeting ongoing over Gaza aid corridor

By Tom Cleaver00
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών – Συνάντηση Α
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos addressing dignitaries from 35 countries

Dignitaries from 35 countries and representatives of various international organisations descended on Larnaca on Thursday for a meeting over the “Amalthea” initiative – Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

The meeting is taking place at the Zenon coordination centre, with dignitaries discussing possible ways to alleviate the ongoing food crisis impacting Gaza as conflict rages on in the enclave.

The Cypriot foreign ministry said the meeting’s aim “is to coordinate matters concerning the technical aspects of the Amalthea initiative to strengthen its sustainability”.

These matters include the possible establishment of a common fund and other aspects of logistical support.

Around 200 tonnes of food and other aid have already arrived in Gaza along the ship the Open Arms, which unloaded its cargo last week.

A second ship, the Jennifer, is still moored in Larnaca loaded with 500 tonnes of aid, including sugar, flour, pasta, canned food, milk, and a crane which will make unloading the aid easier.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said last week the ship will depart for Gaza when weather conditions permit.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Private education: rushing to meet growing demand

Melissa Hekkers

Paphos man arrested for carrying long knife and spliff

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Paphos man arrested for robbing warehouse twice

Tom Cleaver

Chess: when every child wins

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign