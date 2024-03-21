March 21, 2024

New managing director at the helm for Foody Cyprus

Srdjan Stankovic appointed new Foody Cyprus managing director

Foody, the largest online delivery platform in Cyprus, has announced the commencement of its collaboration with Srdjan Stankovic, who has assumed the role of Managing Director. This appointment aims to foster further the development and evolution of the company within the Cypriot market.

With over 15 years of experience in leadership roles spanning marketing, product development, advertising, and sales, across e-commerce, media and telecommunications sectors, Stankovic brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.

He has extensive experience in the online delivery industry, particularly in the Balkan markets, having served over five years as managing director for Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia at donesi.com, the largest online ordering platform, affiliated with Delivery Hero.

“Foody is a positive example of development in the Cypriot market, having managed to link its name with the evolution of online delivery services in Cyprus,” commented Stankovic.

“In the upcoming years, the company plans to expand its services and devote significant efforts to continually enhancing the consumer experience. I hope that my experience in similar markets to that of Cyprus will be useful and efficient, so that we can respond in the best way to the needs of consumers and also accelerate the further development of Foody,” he added.

