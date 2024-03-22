March 22, 2024

British colonial rule through the eyes of Cypriot satire 

By Jean Christou02
governor sir hugh foot inspects the battalion, august 1958
File photo: Governor Sir Hugh Foot

The Hierokipion Free University in Paphos will next Friday host a lecture focusing on Cypriot satirical newspapers during British colonial rule in the early part of the 20th century, the University of Cyprus announced.

The lecture hosted by Katerina Papazacharia, lecturer in diplomatic history and international relations at the University of Neapolis in Paphos. It is titled ‘Aspects of British rule in the Cypriot satirical press of the early 20th century’.

The 15 satirical newspapers that will be the focus on the lecture reflect the national sentiment of the time by disparaging and ridiculing colonial rule particularly through the use of cartoons, according to UCy. They also reflect critical phases of the Cyprus issue.

“During British rule, important events were actively reflected in the press and this leads to an understanding of the climate of the time,” the announcement said.

The lecture will take place on Friday, March 29 at 7pm in the events hall of the multipurpose centre in Yeroskipou.

The public can watch the lecture live or through the radio station “Radio Paphos Pangypria” on the frequencies 93.7 FM (Paphos), 98.8 FM (Nicosia, Larnaca, Famagusta, Polis Chrysochous), 95.5 FM (Limassol) and online at the website: www.radiopafos.com.

More information can be found here: https://www.ucy.ac.cy/events/free-universities/ or at the Office of Planning and Official Events at the University of Cyprus Tel: 22894347.

Jean Christou is a former Cyprus Mail Editor-in-Chief, having joined in 1990. Now retired, she writes as a hobby with a particular interest in the Cyprob. Likes philosophy, learning what makes people tick, and sci-fi.

