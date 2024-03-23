March 23, 2024

‘No Cypriots die’ in Moscow terror attack

By Nikolaos Prakas012
people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack at a concert hall outside moscow
People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow region

No Cypriots have been reported among the victims of a terrorist attack in Moscow so far, foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said on Saturday.

Gotsis added that the Cypriot embassy in Moscow is in contact with the Russian authorities about the attack, which has so far claimed the lives of dozens of people, and left scores wounded.

On March 8, the Cypriot Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X that due to information over a heightened risk for terrorist attacks in congested areas in the Russian capital, Cypriots who were in Moscow should avoid visiting busy places and gathering venues and should follow relevant announcements by the Russian authorities.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday, killing at least 143 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

In the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, gunmen sprayed civilians with bullets just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform to a full house at the 6,200-seat Crocus City Hall just west of the capital.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

