March 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Nothing justifies terror says Cyprus president

By Nikolaos Prakas09
ΠτΔ – Δηλώσεις στον Τύπο // por – stateme
President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow on Saturday, pointing out that “nothing justifies terror”.

Cyprus joined a chorus of other countries that condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday night after which over 90 people have died.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the president expressed his condolences, saying that his thoughts are with the families of the victims and their loved ones.

Also, the foreign ministry said in a post on X: “Shocked by the tragic news of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. We strongly condemn the attack against civilians. Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

On Friday night, camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

In the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, gunmen sprayed civilians with bullets just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform to a full house at the 6,200-seat Crocus City Hall just west of the capital.

Verified video showed people taking their seats in the hall, then rushing for the exits as repeated gunfire echoed above screams. Other video showed men shooting at groups of people. Some victims lay motionless in pools of blood.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Two arrests for cannabis

Nikolaos Prakas

Kombos in UAE to discuss Gaza aid

Nikolaos Prakas

Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert

Reuters News Service

Tragic tale of Cyprus turtle

Alix Norman

Our View: Centre-right Disy needs to rediscover its  old core values

CM: Our View

Cyprus sees limited growth in wholesale trade

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign