March 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Cyprus honours Greek Independence Day at parades across the island

By Nikolaos Prakas0341
greek independence day parade 2024
Photo by Christos Theodorides

Cyprus will be celebrating Greek Independence Day on Monday, with a host of parades, events, and church services.

At 10am, a church service will be held at the Panayia Faneromeni church in Nicosia’s old town, led by Archbishop Georgios, and attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, House Speaker Annita Demetriou, and the ambassador of Greece Ioannis Papameletiou.

Later, the president and all the others present at the church service will attend a student parade outside the Greek embassy.

Meanwhile, at 12.30pm, Christodoulides will make a speech at the ambassador’s residence in Nicosia.

Church services and parades will also be held in other cities around Cyprus.

In Limassol, the events will be attended by Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, while in Larnaca, events will be attended by Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou.

In Paphos, the events will be attended by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, and in Paralimni by undersecretary to the president Irini Piki.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis will be attended the event in Polis Chrysochou.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Man critically injured in competitive motorbike crash

Nikolaos Prakas

Street Life Festival returns to Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Car fire causes traffic on Larnaca-Nicosia highway

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus-Israel film deal dismissed as ‘artwashing’

Rony J. El Daccache

House committee to discuss green tax this week

Nikolaos Prakas

Protest held against Israel’s use of Larnaca port

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign