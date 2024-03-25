March 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President says cabinet is planning measures to combat inflation

By Nikolaos Prakas01
cyprus business now fuel petrol gas oil
(file photo)

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday that he is planning and discussing with the cabinet about new measures or extending measures in place already to deal with inflation.

He added that decisions on these measures will be made by the cabinet.

Responding to a journalist’s remark that on April 1 some important measures taken to relieve the people from inflation expire and asked if there are thoughts of renewing them or replacing them, the president said that there is planning and discussion with all the relevant ministers “to proceed to concise announcements of either renewal of measures or new measures”.

“It’s something that in matters of internal governance is the high on our priorities for issues that concern us. We are all too aware of the facts and the needs of Cypriot society and we will have announcements in this direction,” he said.

He said that “we will talk specifically when the time comes with the completion of the measures as well.”

“I don’t want to go ahead (with announcements) now, there are many ideas before me from all the ministers involved and decisions will be taken at the cabinet,” he said.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

