March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

12-year-old crashes car

By Staff Reporter04
police car 02
File photo

Police in Limassol were investigating the circumstances which led to a 12-year-old taking the family car for a joy ride and crashing it.

According to the police, the incident happened on Monday in Limassol, after the boy took his father’s car around 10.30am and crashed it into a telecommunications authority pole before coming to a halt.

Police are investigating the conditions under which the child got a hold of the car, and then lost control of it, ending up immobilised at the edge of the road, luckily escaping injury.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

PV park bid in reforested area rejected 

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus restaurants packed during 3-day weekend — financial breather welcomed

Souzana Psara

Green taxes by end of 2024

Jonathan Shkurko

US-Cyprus cooperation on financial crimes (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Police investigating car arson at Limassol petrol station

Rony J. El Daccache

Island states’ requirements must be noted in EU 2040 climate goals, says minister

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign