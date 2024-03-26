March 26, 2024

Akel submits resolution calling on support for immediate Gaza ceasefire

By Iole Damaskinos025
protests palestine nicosia 2
File photo: A previous pro-Palestinian protest in Nicosia

The State of Israel must immediately comply with the UN security council resolution, which demands an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Akel said on Tuesday.

The party submitted a draft resolution to parliament following the UNSC resolution on Monday, saying “[the] Christodoulides government and a majority of the Parliament [must] finally stop being Netanyahu’s advocates.”

“The ongoing genocide, war crimes and deliberate starvation that Israel has been inflicting on the people of Gaza for nearly six months – with the backing of US and EU leadership – is a disgrace to human civilization and must end here and now,” the party added.

The Cypriot government should articulate its condemnation of Israeli brutality against the Palestinians and demand Israel’s compliance with the UNSG resolution, the party said.

Akel submitted the draft resolution to the House with a request that it be voted on in the upcoming plenary session of March 30, International Day of the Palestine.

The draft resolution calls for an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, an end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip, as well as free and unhindered access for humanitarian aid from every crossing point, underscoring the irreplaceable role of UNRWA in this regard.

Additionally, in a letter Akel’s parliamentary representative addresses House Speaker Annita Demetriou, inviting her to proceed with a symbolic lighting of the parliament building in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

Finally, Akel called for mass participation in a protest to be held by the Pancyprian Peace Council next Friday, March 29 at 5.30pm in Eleftherias Square, to call for an end to the genocide, occupation and settlement by Israel, and to show solidarity towards the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

 

