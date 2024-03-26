March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Green taxes by end of 2024

By Jonathan Shkurko04
ÐôÄ  ÄéáêáíáëéêÞ ÓõíÝíôåõîç
President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said that the green taxation will begin by the end of 2024, addressing what he described as “a misconception” that it would start on April 1.

“Because people are under the impression that the green taxation will start on April 1, I want to confirm that will be implemented by the end of the year and that we are also working on compensatory measures and incentivisation,” he said before a cabinet meeting.

Compensatory measures for consumers, meant to nudge businesses and individuals toward energy saving and other environmentally friendly habits, are in the process of being hammered out by various stakeholders.

Christodoulides urged his cabinet to start discussing them during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I want to hear your recommendations,” he told ministers before the start of the cabinet meeting.

At the beginning of March, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Friday offered assurances that the green transition and anticipated taxes would pose no threat to households or businesses.

Christodoulides also stressed the importance of the International Monetary Fund’s report on the operation of semi-governmental organisations.

“This is very important for me,” he said. “We must strengthen the existing framework of supervision and operation of semi-governmental organisations, and it is crucial that we proceed with the adoption of specific proposals.”

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Cyprus restaurants packed during 3-day weekend — financial breather welcomed

Souzana Psara

President says there will be further Cyprus-US cooperation on sanctions

Nikolaos Prakas

Police investigating car arson at Limassol petrol station

Rony J. El Daccache

Island states’ requirements must be noted in EU 2040 climate goals, says minister

Antigoni Pitta

Bases police boost efforts to combat illegal bird trapping

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel submits resolution calling on support for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign