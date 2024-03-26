March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Restoration of Lefkara mosque complete

By Tom Cleaver00
mosquee

Restoration of the Hamidiye mosque in Lefkara has been completed, with a handover ceremony having taken place on Tuesday.

The restoration works were carried out with funding from the European Union and technical support from the United Nations Development Programme.

The mosque that currently sits on the site was constructed in the early 20th century, though a mosque had previously existed on the same site before being destroyed in the 1890s.

It was in use until 1963 when the village’s population migrated to Kofinou amid the outbreak of violence on the island.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Paying former presidents to have secretary ‘problematic’

Elias Hazou

Visitors challenged to become the artists

Eleni Philippou

Red buttons on emergency bracelets ‘underway’

Tom Cleaver

Govt to open, expand 30 kindergartens

Tom Cleaver

New push to set up glamping units

Jonathan Shkurko

Single parent would not be penalised for cohabiting in new bill

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign