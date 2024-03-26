March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Traffic accident suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter

By Iole Damaskinos019
paphos court

A 45-year-old man accused of deliberately running down a 58-year-old man in Paphos and killing him admitted in court on Tuesday to the charge of manslaughter.

According to the history of the case, the victim was fatally injured when he was dragged on his moped by a vehicle driven by the 45-year-old, who then fled the scene.

Initially charged with premeditated murder, the 45-year-old defendant answered on Tuesday to the charge of manslaughter.

The 45-year-old’s lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou, asked for time to report the case’s facts to mitigate his client’s sentence, lawyer for the Republic Andreas Hadjikyrou did not object.

The case was fixed for further events and sentencing on April 15. The court also ordered that the 45-year-old accused remain in custody at the central prisons.

The victim, Ioannis Polykarpou, a chef and resident of Paphos, was riding his moped when he was hit by the 45-year-old’s car on January 21, 2023.

Polycarpou was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where doctors certified his death.

The suspect at first denied any involvement in the incident.

According to police, the victim and the suspect had been involved in a heated argument in a Paphos nightspot earlier in the evening, in which other patrons intervened to put a stop.

The following morning, the 45-year-old was spotted by members of the CID driving his car which showed damages to the front that had been sprayed over.

He was given a narcotest which came out positive.

He was then taken to a police station where he was arrested for the premeditated murder of Polycarpou on the basis of a court order.

Police said the two men had argued in the past.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

EU extends delays to changes to halloumi for five years

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot gymnast Tukolukova wins bronze at World Cup

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Green taxes by end of 2024

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus wineries showcase products in Germany

Souzana Psara

Migration policy ‘on the right track’

Iole Damaskinos

Students build left-hand driving app for foreigners

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign