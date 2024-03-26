March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US Ambassador updates Christodoulides on aid corridor jetty

By Tom Cleaver02
us and christodoulides

United States Ambassador in Nicosia Julie Fisher updated President Nikos Christodoulides on the state of the under-construction jetty on the shores of Gaza.

The jetty is being constructed by the US to facilitate the delivery of larger quantities of aid to the war-torn region via Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor, which is also known as the “Amalthea plan”.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, the commanding general of the United States Army Central.

In a post on X, the social media platform more commonly known as Twitter, Christodoulides said the American and Cypriot delegations had discussed the “close cooperation of the two countries” to this end.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

