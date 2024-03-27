March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceCyprus

Bank of Cyprus successfully appeals €950k fine

By Tom Cleaver00
cyprus greece banking
File photo

The Bank of Cyprus’ appeal against a €950,000 fine levied against them in 2014 was accepted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The fine had been levied by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, which found that the bank had violated “various laws” in its investment in Greek government bonds.

The decision to fine the bank had been upheld at the administrative court in 2022, but the Supreme Court on Wednesday found that “in this case there was a violation of the objective aspect of the principle of impartiality” in the first ruling.

As a result, the 2014 fine has been annulled.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

