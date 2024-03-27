March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence minister visits French frigate

By Rony J. El Daccache01
ΥΠΑΜ Επίσκεψη στη Γαλλική Φρεγάτα στη Λάρνακα

Defence minister Vassilis Palmas and French ambassador Salina Grenet-Catalano met on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperations between the two nations.

During the meeting, Palmas was invited to the French frigate Courbet which is currently moored at Larnaca.

It was reported that they had a fruitful exchange of views on combined efforts between France and Cyprus and on the defence initiatives of the European Union.

“Our countries are important partners in strategic regional and international issues,” Palmas said.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

Related Posts

EU funds in doubt over EAC smart meter delay

Iole Damaskinos

Greens raise concerns over water quality in Achna Dam

Iole Damaskinos

Restaurant review: Oh My Cod, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Energy minister in Israel to discuss interconnector

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot short films garner international acclaim

Rony J. El Daccache

UN hails Lefkara mosque restoration

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign