March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Estonian president meets Christodoulides

By Rony J. El Daccache00
ΠτΔ – Πρόεδρος Εσθονίας – Δηλώσεις στα ΜΜΕ
Estonian President Alar Karis with Nikos Christoulides

Estonian President Alar Karis continued his three-day official visit to Cyprus on Wednesday with aims to bolster bilateral ties between the two nations across various sectors.

The visit kicked off with an official welcome ceremony at the presidential palace with President Nikos Christodoulides.

The two leaders engaged in a private meeting to discuss a spectrum of issues relevant to their nations’ interests.

They then exchanged statements to the media and underscored the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

President Karis emphasised the importance of cooperation between Estonia and Cyprus across diverse fields, including investment, cyber security and shipping.

He then embarked on visits to the House of Representatives, the Nicosia town hall, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the University of Cyprus, and the committee on missing persons.

In his meeting with Disy party leader and House president, Annita Dimitriou, at the House of Representatives the two exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest and expressed optimism for cooperation in the future.

He reiterated Estonia’s firm support for the reunification of Cyprus based on a bicommunal and bizonal federation, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Furthermore, he expressed Estonia’s appreciation for Cyprus’ efforts in opening a humanitarian corridor to provide essential assistance to Gaza.

Both presidents then reaffirmed the importance of continued solidarity with Ukraine, underscoring their shared commitment to upholding international peace and security.

The president will leave on March 28.

 

img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

