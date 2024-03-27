March 27, 2024

Estonian president on official visit to Cyprus

Estonian President Alar Karis will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

According to Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Karis, whose visit was scheduled from March 26-28, will be attending an official welcoming ceremony hosted by Christodoulides, followed by a private meeting.

Extended talks between delegations of the two countries will follow and then the two presidents will make statements to the media. 

Afterwards, the Estonian president will visit the House of Representatives and return to the Presidential Palace, to be hosted at an official lunch.

In the afternoon, they are expected to go to Nicosia Municipal Hall where the Estonian President will tour along the green line.

Karis will also visit the Cyprus chamber of industry and commerce (Keve), where he will participate in a business forum, as well as the University of Cyprus, and in the evening he will attend a dinner organised by Keve in his honour.

On Thursday, the Estonian president is expected to visit the missing persons committee (CMP), the Cyprus Institute and the training centre for land, maritime and port security (Cyclops) before departing in the afternoon.

