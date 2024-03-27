March 27, 2024

Man wanted by German authorities arrested at Larnaca airport

File photo: Larnaca Airport

A 39-year-old man wanted for crimes in Germany and Israel is to appear before court on Wednesday to commence his extradition process.

According to the police, the man was arrested on Tueday night upon arrival at Larnaca airport, after flying in from a non-EU state.

During processing airport officials determined that the man had a European arrest warrant against him issued by Germany, for participation in a criminal organisation, internet crime and fraud, committed between 2019-2020 in Germany and Israel.

The 39-year-old was arrested on a temporary arrest warrant and taken into custody.

He is expected to be brought before the District Court of Larnaca for the start of his extradition process to German authorities.

Larnaca CID is furthering the investigation.

