Restaurant review: Oh My Cod, Larnaca

By Andreas Nichola01
Real chippy draws in Larnaca crowds

Sometimes you just don’t know what you fancy for lunch and can’t be bothered to decide what to have and prepare it. My father and I reeled off different options to one another and each had a reason why the other’s suggestion was no good. I was starting to think it was going to be beans on toast when at the 11th hour my dad said ‘Fish and chips? I know a really good place’. I liked the sound of that one.

The restaurant is in an unassuming location, opposite a school and on a road with not much parking. It seemed to be our lucky day as there was a small spot, just big enough for us to park our car but we looked over to the restaurant and it was absolutely packed! Sheepishly, we walked over, half expecting to not be able to find a table and just as we approached, someone left. It was clearly meant to be!

Oh My Cod! Has been in operation for approximately two years and is run by a family with a history of running successful chippies in the UK so I was hoping for something special. The restaurant itself is modern, but basic. Our table was cleared and wiped down quickly and we were brought a two-side laminated menu. We knew what we wanted but I was interested to have a look at what else was available. If you’re not a massive fish and chips fan, there are plenty of other options: scampi, calamari and prawns.

plateIt wouldn’t be a proper chippie if steak and kidney pie or battered sausage weren’t on the menu, and Oh My Cod did not disappoint. When the gravy, curry sauce and mushy peas caught my eye, I knew that they meant business! If you’re not keen on traditional chippie food, Oh My Cod also serves Angus beef burgers, wraps and salads. For a healthier option there are also a couple of grilled dishes as well.

We ordered cod and chips twice. It came within 10 minutes! Don’t be fooled into thinking they had some ready and just served it up, both the chips and the fish were piping hot! I reached for the vinegar to sprinkle some on my fish and was spotted by one of the waiters ‘Not that one! The other one is for the fish,’ he exclaimed. I don’t know what the difference was but I loved that they had special vinegar, just for the fish. Looking at my plate, I thought ‘Oh My Cod!’ because the fish (regular, not large) was huge!

As I cut into my fish, I could hear the sound of the crispy batter cracking and as steam burst out from inside, I could see the vibrant white fish meat that was cooked just perfectly. Both the chips and the fish batter were a light golden colour, meaning that the oil was fresh and not used to death. The chips were proper, hearty chips, just the type you would hope for at a good chippie, crisp on the outside and light in the centre. I thoroughly enjoyed my meal. I powered through and finished it off but my dad lost the struggle and had to leave some.

It was clear why Oh My Cod was so busy. Not only were all the tables full but takeaway orders and deliveries were flying out the door. If you miss a decent chippie, there’s no need to look any further because Oh My Cod is definitely the ‘plaice’ to be!

 

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Fish and chips

WHERE Oh My Cod, Ayias Faneromenis 75A, Larnaca

WHEN Tuesday-Saturday 11:45-2:45, 5:30-10pm. Sun 12-3pm. Closed on Monday

CONTACT 24 624164

PRICE Medium cod and chips €8.40, large €10

