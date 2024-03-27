March 27, 2024

Two arrested trying to cross to north with guns

By Tom Cleaver
The Ayios Dhometios crossing point

Two Greek Cypriots appeared in court in the north on Wednesday after having been arrested for attempting to cross to the north with guns and bullets hidden in their car.

In court, a representative of the police explained that the pair had been found by police in the car park of the social housing units immediately north of the Ayios Dhometios crossing point, having crossed at around 9pm on Tuesday.

A search of their vehicle found nine 7.65-millimetre calibre bullets and a Retay X black pistol in a bag on the back seat of the car, as well as an unbranded 9mm diameter black firearm in a hidden compartment behind the back seat.

Both suspects were then arrested, with the police taking the guns and bullets as evidence to determine whether or not they had been used in another incident.

They were both remanded in custody for two days.

