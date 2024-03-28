March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Cyprus ‘must develop adaptation strategies’ against climate change

By Rony J. El Daccache00
Åðßôñïðïò ÐåñéâÜëëïíôïò Ìáñßá Ðáíáãéþôïõ
Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou

Cyprus is “particularly vulnerable” to the effects of climate change, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou announced on Thursday during an event organised by the meteorology department, coinciding with World Meteorology Day.

She added that rising temperatures, rising sea levels and shifting weather patterns pose serious threats to Cyprus’ environment, economy and society.

Panayiotou pointed out that the government has implemented a series of measures aimed at addressing climate change and improving resilience to its effects throughout society alongside the meteorology department.

“Strengthening scientific research, developing national adaptation strategies and raising public awareness are key priorities to improve climate conditions,” she said.

“In Cyprus, a country that often faces the consequences of the climate crisis, it is vital to implement adaptation and resilience measures. It is necessary to strengthen our structures and implement solutions that will allow us to effectively manage climate risks while improving the quality of life of our citizens,” she underlined.

Panayiotou also stressed the significance of prioritizing the bolstering of climate resilience within natural ecosystems and the preservation of biodiversity.

Additionally, she pointed out that community participation and empowerment are essential elements for the success of any adaptation plan, with education and awareness being key pillars.

img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

