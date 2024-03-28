March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos child arrested for riding stolen moped

By Staff Reporter01
A 16-year-old boy from Paphos was arrested on Wednesday after having ridden a stolen moped.

The boy was seen by police riding the stolen moped. The police proceeded to stop him, and subject him to a drug test, to which he tested positive.

Police are looking for another child who they believe stole the moped.

staff reporter

