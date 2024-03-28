March 28, 2024

Qualification complete for Uefa U-17 championship in Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver
alphamega

With qualification now complete for this summer’s Uefa European Under-17 championship, the names of the 15 teams which will travel to Cyprus to compete have now been confirmed.

Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and Wales all confirmed their places in the tournament after successfully making it through the second qualifying phase.
Cyprus’ national team qualified automatically as hosts.

The draw for the group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Ayia Napa marina, with the tournament set to kick off on May 20.
Matches will take place at the Aek Arena, the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, and the Ammochostos stadium in Larnaca, the Tasos Markou Stadium in Paralimni, and the Ethnikos Stadium in Achna, with the final taking place at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol on June 5.

The Portuguese team may be considered favourites to win the tournament, having won all their games in qualifying.

They rounded off their perfect qualifying campaign with a 3-2 victory at home against Germany on Tuesday, having previously brushed aside Croatia, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, and Albania.

Spain have the highest coefficient ranking at the tournament and successfully qualified despite falling to a 3-1 defeat away in Austria on Tuesday.

Previous emphatic victories, including a 7-0 thrashing of Malta away, a 5-0 walloping of North Macedonia, a 5-1 hammering of Slovakia, and a 5-0 battering of Slovenia, saw them over the line.

Spanish striker Adrian Arnucio, who plays his club football for Real Valladolid, finished as the top scorer in qualifying.

image
