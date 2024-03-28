March 28, 2024

Woman ‘tied and gagged’ by hooded men in own home

By Tom Cleaver00
A woman was tied and gagged by four hooded men who broke into her home in the Limassol village of Erimi on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the woman was confronted inside her home by the four men, who were threatening her and demanding money while speaking in English.

After the four left the scene, the woman was found tied up by her housekeeper.

The woman was taken to a private clinic for examinations, which found that the areas where she had been tied up had turned red.

Initial police investigations into the incident have not found any of the woman’s possessions to have been stolen, with investigations ongoing.

