March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Action plan to help integrate migrants

By Nikolaos Prakas
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou speaking on Friday

An action plan with dozens of measures to help third-country nationals legally residing in Cyprus integrate into the labour market and economy has been prepared, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Ioannou was speaking at the opening of a public consultation with civil society groups about the 50-point action plan based on five pillars: housing, employment, skills, health and education.

“Within the framework of the integrated migration policy adopted by the government, particular emphasis is placed on the implementation of policies and actions aimed at the smoothest possible integration of third-country nationals legally residing in our country into all aspects of Cypriot society and economy,” he said.

The actions under each pillar form the links in a chain, each complementing and covering the other to achieve the desired result, he said.

Ioannou used Greek-language learning as an example, which in turn helps third-country nationals respond adequately to skills development programmes.

“At the same time, the proper preparation of immigrants for their smooth integration into the social, economic and cultural life of our country is an essential factor in fostering a culture of acceptance by the native population, which is an equally important objective for a government,” he said.

The plan will cover the next three years.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

