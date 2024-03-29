March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Alarm sounded over atmospheric dust levels

By Tom Cleaver04
dust map
File photo

The Cyprus Pulmonology Society on Friday sounded the alarm over high levels of dust in the atmosphere.

Increased levels of dust have been blown northwards towards Cyprus from the Sahara in recent days.

The society said that “in the case that dust descends to ground level, people who suffer from chronic lung diseases are recommended to avoid unnecessary movements and remain particularly consistent with their medication treatment.”

The diseases mentioned by the society included chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchial asthma, bronchiectasis, and pulmonary fibrosis.

They added, “if they present symptoms such as difficulty breathing, an irritating cough, wheezing, or a hoarse voice, they should immediately contact their doctor.”

In addition, they said, if the levels of dust in the atmosphere continue to increase, other vulnerable population groups including children, the elderly, and the infirm should also “avoid moving in open spaces and take preventative measures.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

34 applications for Stelios bicommunal awards

Tom Cleaver

Larnaca mayor Vyras kicks off re-election campaign

Tom Cleaver

CBC maintains countercyclical buffer rate at 1 per cent for 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Apoel unveil plans for new stadium

Tom Cleaver

Abuses in Gesy, €80,000 in fines

Andria Kades

‘Cyprus’ economy is doing better than most of EU’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign