March 29, 2024

All-new LBX unveiled at Nicosia’s Lexus Centre

By Press Release08
The all-new LBX, the compact SUV raising the standards in its class, and setting the bar even higher for Lexus, was unveiled recently at Nicosia’s Lexus Centre.

The new Lexus crossover impressed media representatives with its refined design aesthetics, high luxury, subtle refinements and technological excellence, promising to make every trip on Cyprus roads special.

In his address at the launch, Toyota Cyprus Marketing & CX Manager Loucas Leonidou thanked attendees, while referencing the vehicle’s quality credentials.

“Lexus has a long history of pushing boundaries, constantly evolving the concept of personalised luxury to become a meticulously personal affair,” he noted. “So, without any compromise on Lexus quality, luxury and refinement, we unveil before you today and invite you to explore the car that embodies all the elements that have elevated it to the top, the Lexus LBX,” he continued.

“The all-new, all-hybrid electric LBX is a landmark model that changes everything that’s gone before. The initials LBX stand for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover and describe a compact SUV that adopts contemporary ideas and trends in design and technology, yet retains luxury craftsmanship and the concept of Omotenashi.”

Omotenashi is a service principal enshrined in Japanese culture, where excellence in customer and guest services is a matter of pride for the Japanese.

Thereafter, Lexus Cyprus General Manager Constantinos Ioannides offered his own greetings, focusing on the model’s new design identity, its refined interior and the fresh generation of Lexus hybrid drive.

Beyond basic, the LBX is offered in four “moods”: Elegant (more sophisticated and fashionable), Relax (more classic and luxurious), Emotion (more sporty, with two-tone colours) and Cool (more dynamic and refined).

Evolving the “Resolute Look” design philosophy, the LBX gives a leading role to the new rendering of the fuselage grille with its trapezoidal and cellular grille, featuring more compact exterior dimensions than any other Lexus. The design builds on Lexus’ “Resolute Look” heritage first introduced with the 2003 LF-S.

Meanwhile, the all-new LBX’s clean, refined interior emanates the feel of a higher-end model. This effect is based on three key elements: good visibility with an open outward view and a simple, smooth instrument panel, a sense of a large interior space, and a centre console with a commanding presence.

Thanks to the new LBX’s compact size, almost every inch of the car is visible from the steering wheel, adding to the confidence, comfort and control that drivers enjoy with Lexus Driving Signature.

With purchase orders already being taken, the new LBX is also available for test drives at the Lexus Centre Nicosia. Discover more at https://www.lexus.com.cy/new-cars/lbx

