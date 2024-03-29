March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainment

Cypriot triumphs at Middle East Comic Con

By Rony J. El Daccache07
abu dhabi, comic con, film festival
Ahmet Mamali (left) with actor Temuera Morrison

Costume maker and professional cosplayer Ahmet Mamali won first place in ‘Best Craftsmanship’ at this year’s Middle East Film and Comic Con held in Abu Dhabi.

Mamali’s costume paid tribute to Jango and Boba Fett from Star Wars, a character played by actor Temuera Morrison in ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

“It took me six months to build the entire suit myself,” Mamali told Cyprus Mail.

He met Morrisson at the event and received praise from him for the costume.

“I’ve been doing this since I was ten years old, but having grown up in Cyprus, our resources were and are still limited. I feel even more proud because we don’t have the kind of resources you’d access in other parts of the world. Regardless, I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t think I would win,” he added.

Mamali also highlighted his win as one with “sentimental value” due to his brother’s passing a few weeks prior to the event.

“My brother passed away a few weeks before the competition and a week before he died, he asked me to get a signature from Temuera Morrison. I did this for him.”

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

