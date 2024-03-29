March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers02
oct 24 23

In today’s episode, the electricity subsidy is to be extended until the end of June as part of the government’s latest package of measures aimed at alleviating the cost-of-living crisis.

Elsewhere, Out-of-court fines for traffic violations will largely remain the same but offenders will have more time to pay them, according to tweaks to the legislation discussed in parliament on Thursday.

Also, the results of a death inquiry into the 2005 death of national guardsmen Thanasis Nicolaou will happen after Easter it was decided on Thursday.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Melissa is a Belgian freelance journalist who has been collaborating with the Mail since 2014. As an award-winning author, she speaks three languages. Her work predominantly focuses on human interest stories, silenced communities and marginalised peoples.

