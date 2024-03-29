March 29, 2024

Leptos Group shows dynamic presence at MIPIM 2024

Earlier in March, Leptos Group offered a dynamic presence at the prestigious event, MIPIM 2024, held in Cannes on the French Riviera.

MIPIM is the world’s premier real estate and urban planning event, bringing together industry professionals, investors and decision-makers, covering every aspect of the real-estate industry, from planning to financing and investment.

At this year’s event, Leptos Group proudly presented its development projects in Greece and Cyprus, grateful for the opportunity to connect with professionals and investors from every corner of the world

The Group’s presence at MIPIM 2024 underscores its commitment to innovation and quality in the real-estate industry, while providing excellent networking, visibility and commercial opportunities.

