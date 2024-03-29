March 29, 2024

Man detained over electric cable theft

The Limassol district court on Friday issued a four-day detention order against a 33-year-old man in connection with the theft of electric cables belonging to the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) in Kantou village worth approximately €2,800.

An EAC technician notified local authorities about the incident on Tuesday.

Investigations ruled out that over 1,400 metres worth of overhead copper cables were stolen and a total of six EAC electric poles were cut off, amounting to approximately €4,150 in damages.

Investigations are still ongoing.

