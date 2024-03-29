March 29, 2024

Ministers discuss healthcare cooperation

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Health Minister Michael Damianos and Greek Deputy Health Minister Marios Themistocleous
Healthcare was at the forefront of discussions between Health Minister Michael Damianos and Greek Deputy Health Minister Marios Themistocleous during the latter’s official visit to Cyprus on Friday.

Damianos highlighted the close healthcare ties between Cyprus and Greece, aiming for further consolidation.

“We discussed upcoming collaborations in transplants between Cyprus and Greece through two agreements expected to benefit patients from both countries,” Damianos said.

The first agreement involves organ donation in Greece from deceased donors and lung transplants at the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Centre for Cypriot patients.

The second agreement addresses cases of incompatible pairs for kidney transplantation in Cyprus and Greece, facilitating kidney exchanges between the two countries.

“The success of these initiatives is expected to benefit people on transplant waiting lists in both countries,” Damianos explained.

Discussions also revolved around a new memorandum of cooperation between Cyprus and Greece in healthcare, with a focus on broader collaboration in the sector. Pharmaceutical issues were also addressed.

“We also discussed university hospitals, an urgent matter for the government. Greece’s expertise in this area is anticipated to be beneficial,” the health minister concluded.

On his part, Themistocleous thanked Damianos for the hospitality and vowed for increased cooperation between the two countries.

We had a constructive meeting focusing on enhancing intergovernmental healthcare cooperation between Greece and Cyprus, particularly in transplants, pharmaceutical procurement, ensuring access to innovative drugs and technologies, as well as the operation of university hospitals clinics,” he said.

“I thank Health Minister Damianos for the cooperation. Our mutual commitment to enhancing healthcare relations reflects our shared desire to improve healthcare services for citizens.”

