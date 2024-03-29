March 29, 2024

Nicosia museum to close for the day

By Rony J. El Daccache00
museum

The house of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios ethnological museum in Nicosia will close on Saturday due to emergency conversation works, the antiquities department announced on Friday.

An ethnological officer told the Cyprus Mail that the closure is for the “safety towards members of the public” as the museum will be undergoing garden maintenance.

“It’s a full days’ worth of work and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the officer added.

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

