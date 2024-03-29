March 29, 2024

XM tops island’s list of ‘Best Workplaces™ for Women’

Another important distinction, which confirms XM’s strong commitment to the well-being and development of its people, has been achieved, with the company recognised as being top among the Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place To Work® Cyprus. XM’s emergence at the head of the list of the best working environments for the island’s female professionals follows its recent award as Best Workplace™ Cyprus in the large companies category, winning first place for the third consecutive year.

At a time when the issue of women’s representation in decision-making and leadership roles in business remains timely and critical, XM demonstrates it has a deeply-embedded inclusive culture. Driven by its values, “Big. Fair. Human.”, XM offers equal opportunities for training, development and advancement, as well as fully-equitable evaluation and rewards to all its team members, in order for them to grow, develop their unique talents and balance their multiple personal and professional roles successfully.

This effort is supported by targeted empowerment initiatives for XM’s female employees, including coaching and mentoring programmes for their promotion to ever more senior roles, actions to promote physical and mental health, training seminars and speeches in collaboration with relevant bodies and female executives in the field, and a modern and flexible work model. The effectiveness of XM’s empowerment practices is also demonstrated by the fact that the percentage of women in mid-level and senior management positions is at 40 per cent, while the corresponding percentage in managerial positions is 25 per cent.

“We are extremely proud and happy to be recognised as the best working environment for women in Cyprus,” commented XM Group Chief People and Culture Officer Maria Chatzipanteli.

“Being ranked first on the Best Workplaces™ for Women list in its first year in Cyprus attests to XM’s purpose, which is to create a work environment that our people feel proud of, as much as we feel proud of them, healthy and productive in all positions and roles,” she continued.

“The presence of women in leadership positions at XM is an empowering pole for us and a driver of our innovation. We will continue to ensure that all of our people, regardless of gender, have the space and resources they need to express themselves, showcase their talents, compete more vigorously and progress.”

About XM

Since its inception in 2009, XM has grown into a leading force in the fintech sector globally, with offices in Cyprus, Greece, the US, the UK, Australia and the UAE. XM currently employs over 1,200 employees with deep industry knowledge, and years of experience in different industries. XM offers innovative, reliable and comprehensive trade execution services in more than 30 languages to over 10 million customers worldwide.

Learn more about XM and the opportunities to become an XM team member here.

