March 30, 2024

More than 2,000 sign up to vote on Saturday

By Staff Reporter06
Over 2,000 people registered to vote on Saturday, according to the interior ministry.

Elections for local authorities and MEPs are slated to take place on June 9.

By 2pm, there were 2,109 applications filed to vote. Specifically there were 631 applications in Nicosia, 430 in Larnaca, 176 in Famagusta, 564 in Limassol and 308 in Paphos.

The last day of registration is Tuesday.

People born by June 9, 2006 are allowed to sign up to vote.

Individuals up to the age of 25 can apply online at elections.gov.cy. Other applications can be submitted in district offices and citizens’ service centres.

 

