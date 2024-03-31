March 31, 2024

Second arrest in cable theft case

Police on Sunday announced a second arrest as part of their investigation into the theft of over a kilometre’s worth of electricity cables.

The man arrested is 49 years old and from Limassol. He remains in custody.

A total of 1,400 metres of overhead copper cables belonging to the electricity authority (EAC) were stolen in the village of Kantou, with six telegraph poles having also been cut.

In total, around €4,150 worth of damage was caused by the thefts.

A 33-year-old man was handed a four-day remand in connection with the same incident on Friday.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

