March 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Thousands of fake dollars found in north

By Tom Cleaver00
usd dollar
File photo

Police in the north have uncovered thousands of dollars’ worth of counterfeit American money in recent days.

On Sunday, they announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man in Kyrenia, having found a total of $7,297(€6,757) in counterfeit dollars during a search of his house in the nearby village of Ayios Georgios.

His arrest was related to the arrest of two other men, aged 24 and 25, who were found to be in possession of $1,253 (€1,160) in counterfeit dollars while inside a casino in Kyrenia.

Another man appeared in court in Kyrenia on Saturday, having attempted to use a total of $2,000 (€1,852) in 40 counterfeit $50 bills at a different casino in the town.

A search of his house uncovered 20 counterfeit $100 bills (worth €93), which were all seized as evidence. He was remanded in custody for three days.

On the same day, another man appeared in court in Kyrenia after having attempted to use one counterfeit $50 bill (worth €46) at a casino on Friday. Police found no other counterfeit money during a search of his house, and he was remanded in custody for three days.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Exploring the essence of purity

Eleni Philippou

Christodoulides to meet halloumi stakeholders in April

Tom Cleaver

There is ‘room for hope’ on Cyprus problem

Tom Cleaver

Three aid ships to arrive in Gaza on Monday

Tom Cleaver

Govt ‘absolutely committed to promoting young people’s rights’

Tom Cleaver

A ‘love of loneliness’ marks demands for two-state solution in Cyprus

Esra Aygin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign