March 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested after swallowing packets of cocaine

By Staff Reporter07
handcuffs5
File photo

A woman was remanded in custody for eight days on Sunday after having admitted to Larnaca airport police that she had swallowed packets of cocaine before travelling to Cyprus.

The woman, aged 24, was stopped upon her arrival by police, who performed a search of her luggage.

Police say they found “nothing objectionable” in her luggage, but that she then admitted to having packets of cocaine inside her body.

She was then taken to Larnaca general hospital to undergo an x-ray, where it was found that she was “carrying a number of foreign objects”. Police then arrested her.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

