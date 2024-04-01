April 1, 2024

Blast rips through Central Asian cafe in southern Russia

By Reuters News Service00
voronezh 510879 1280
File photo: Voronezh

A blast ripped through a Central Asian-themed cafe in the southern Russian city of Voronezh on Monday.

The shattered windows of the “Eastern Tea House” on Lenin Street were shown in footage published by the Zvezda news service.

The Mash media group said the cafe was attacked in the early hours when no one was on the premises.

RIA state news agency quoted police as saying they were investigating after reports about damage at the cafe.

