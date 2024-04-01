Lidl Cyprus: Practices with a positive impact on people and society

With the message ‘a better tomorrow’, the company aims to consistently leave a positive imprint on the country

For Lidl Cyprus, Corporate Social Responsibility has been an integral part of its actions since the beginning of its activity in Cyprus back in 2010. This commitment is evident in its updated sustainable development strategy, which is structured around three dynamic axes: ‘Good for the planet’, ‘Good for people’ and ‘Good for you’. Individual actions are spread out over six strategic pillars: Climate protection, respect for biodiversity, resource conservation, business law, health protection and participation in dialogue.

The company’s goals and commitments for the present and future are materialised through its investment programme, which is perfectly aligned with ESG criteria. Guided by international and national sustainability challenges, such as climate change, the threat of natural habitats, insufficient labour and social standards as well as unconscious consumer behaviours, Lidl Cyprus is taking consistent and sustainable steps forward, focusing on people and the planet.

At the same time, with the message ‘a better tomorrow’, the company aims to consistently leave a positive imprint on the country in which it operates and practically support both society and the environment in every possible way. This is achieved by focusing on long-term partnerships and initiatives such as the following:

GOOD FOR THE PLANET

AKTI Project and Research Centre

The company’s collaboration with the AKTI Project and Research Centre since 2021, aims to combat plastic pollution of coastal and marine ecosystems by studying and detecting microplastics on coastlines. The main objective of this collaboration is to inform, raise awareness and mobilise citizens to save natural resources, reduce the reckless use of plastic, promote goods produced through a circular economy and encourage consistent recycling. In the context of this cooperation, specialised education was provided to 24,706 children in 155 schools across Cyprus by December 2023. Notably, at the same time, a total of approximately 9 tons of garbage was collected from the seabed and coast, an initiative materialised by clean-ups carried out with the invaluable contribution of volunteers and schools.

Junior Achievement Cyprus: ‘mind REset’ Programme

The mind REset environmental, educational and business programme is implemented in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Junior Achievement Cyprus, and the support of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth. It is a modern, environmental idea development programme with five areas of action, based on the five focus areas of the REset Plastic international strategy, which was launched in 2018 by the Schwarz Group in which Lidl Cyprus also actively participates, for a planet with less plastic. This educational programme allows 5th and 6th-grade elementary school students and 1st and 2nd-grade high school students to engage with innovation by creating a virtual business aimed at reducing plastic use in everyday life. Since its launch in 2021, a total of 140 schools (94 primary and 46 high schools) across Cyprus and 9,000 students have participated in the programme.

Let’s Do It! Cyprus

Since 2021, the company has been the major sponsor and supporter of the pan-Cypriot cleaning campaign Let’s Do It! Cyprus’, organised by the Together Cyprus Volunteer Network. The aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness of issues related to the protection, conservation and sustainable management of our terrestrial and marine environment, thus offering relief to the Cypriot ecosystem. It is worth mentioning that in October 2023, Lidl Cyprus, in collaboration with Let’s Do It! Cyprus, as well as the valuable contribution and active coordination of the Municipalities of Nicosia, Lakatamia and Strovolos, conducted the largest parallel clean up ever carried out in Cyprus, along the 14km long Pedieos Linear Park in Nicosia. Over 6,650 liters of garbage (mixed garbage and PMD) were collected from the park with the help of volunteers, schools, associations, and Lidl Cyprus staff.

Sustainable Gastronomy Competition

For the last three years, Lidl Cyprus has organised the Sustainable Gastronomy Competition, which has now become an institution for culinary students. Students are informed and compete to create a menu and techniques that meet specific criteria of sustainable gastronomy, such as seasonality, the use of local sustainable products, as well as recycling and conservation of raw materials. The competition takes place at the premises of the Lidl Food Academy and is materialised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, as well as the Association of Cyprus Chefs. Notably, in 2023, the Competition attracted the largest participation from both colleges and schools than any other year.

GOOD FOR THE PEOPLE

Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society

For more than ten years, the company has consistently supported the great work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society by fully covering the ‘Arodafnousa’ Palliative Care Centre’s Food Programme, along with the operating expenses of two rooms at the Centre. At the same time, the company often supports fundraisers and charitable fundraising activities, such as covering all the expenses of the two ‘200 Guitars with Nikos Portokaloglou’ concerts held in January for the financial support of the Society. It’s worth noting that Lidl Cyprus has contributed over €1,000,000 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society since 2013, significantly aiding cancer patients.

Cyprus Red Cross

With the aim of creating a chain of love and social contribution to all, without any discrimination and borders, Lidl Cyprus has been supporting the work of the Cyprus Red Cross since 2013. The company has financed, among other things, the ‘Stella Soulioti’ Foundation’s Children’s Therapy Centre as well as the ‘Love Packages’ social contribution programme. At the same time, the company has contributed to the upgrading of the First Aid teams and services, among other things, by purchasing vehicles for their needs and for transporting items in a crisis, as well as supporting the Crisis Management Programme that was implemented thanks to the company’s contribution. In addition, Lidl Cyprus has created an emergency action framework, where in cases of need for immediate support, it contributes with -among other thinrgs- product sponsorships that cover the food supplies of those in need

Centre for Talented Youth Scholarships

Since 2016, Lidl Cyprus also promotes innovation by supporting the Centre for Talented Youth Greece (CTY) of Anatolia College and annually covering the costs of 40 partial or 20 full scholarships to talented children from Cyprus. The programme is materialised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth of Cyprus and is a member of the European Council of High Ability (ECHA). The programme’s advisor is the Centre for Talented Youth of John Hopkins University. Since the beginning of the collaboration, Lidl Cyprus has proceeded with the full or partial coverage of a total of 128 scholarships.

Lidl Wellness Camp

With the motto ‘Food for thought’, Lidl Cyprus created the innovative Lidl Wellness Camp programme that has been running since 2020, on the occasion of World Food Day. It is a special innovative ‘wellness camp’ dedicated to good health and balanced nutrition, and is under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO and the Cyprus Dietetic & Nutrition Association. The goal of the Camp is to inform and raise public awareness about balanced nutrition, while highlighting the need for adopting good habits to protect individual health.

‘Food Academy for Children’ Programme

This is a programme organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, and aims to teach Junior High students the benefits of properly thought out home cooking based on a balanced diet during their Home Economics lesson. The ’Food Academy for Children’ Programme has been running with great success since 2018, and has already trained over 2000 children across Cyprus in matters related to conscious and healthy eating. The programme’s classes are conducted at the premises of the Lidl Food Academy by a chef trainer and with the support of a dietician/nutritionist. It is worth noting that the company has also created a mobile version of the Academy, the Lidl Food Academy on the GO, in order to carry out the programme in remote schools.

GOOD FOR YOU

Responsible Products

With a sense of responsibility towards the consumer, as well as the environment, Lidl Cyprus offers a responsibly designed range of products that respect the environment, societal well-being and consumer health. At the same time, it creates conditions for customers to attain purchasing habits that prioritise health and sustainability. To ensure responsible products, the company has secured a series of certifications and labelling for its private label products, which confirm the company’s high standards with regards to quality and products. You can find more about the labelling and certifications of the company’s products here:

In addition to responsible products, all of Lidl Cyprus’ Corporate Social Responsibility actions which concern the axes ‘Good for the Planet’ and ‘Good for People’ have a common goal: ‘Good for you’. The ‘Good for You’ axis encompasses the company’s entire philosophy and goals, guiding its endeavours towards creating a better tomorrow for everyone.

Lidl started its operations in Cyprus in 2010. Today, Lidl Cyprus has 20 stores, one of the largest and most modern distribution centres in Cyprus and employs approximately 650 people. The store’s philosophy is simple: by simplifying its internal processes and operations, and by reducing its operating costs, it is able to offer its products at lower prices without compromising on quality and final product. At the same time, it operates responsibly towards its partners, the environment and society as a whole. The company’s goal is to leave a positive imprint on every society in which it operates in, and over time, it is this very goal that guides its actions, initiatives and partnerships.

