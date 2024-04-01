April 1, 2024

More huge scores in Cyprus cricket leagues

An umpire's eye view of Al Fatah batting against Limassol Zalmi at Happy Valley

By Richard Boxall
It was hard work for bowlers at the weekend as the sun grew hotter and the batsmen took full advantage of the conditions.

In the 40 Over league on Saturday, Black Caps blasted their way to 401-4 at Ypsonas cricket ground against a Telugu 11 who were lacking some of their main bowlers. The first three wickets each added more than a hundred runs – Mangala (57) opened with a 102 stand with Sandhu, who then put on a further 125 with Chandana before being dismissed for 106, which included 21 boundaries.

Chandana and Brar then added 154 before both fell just short of their century – Chandana for 98 and Brar for 89 from just 41 balls. Telugu managed 212 in reply, with Rajasekhar top-scoring with 47, while for the Caps Pintu took 3-21.

Five matches were played in the T20 league on Sunday, with top honours going to Sri Lanka Lions who hit a Cyprus record 20-over score of 347-4 at Ypsonas. Kipro Tigers of Limassol, playing their first match of the season, would have been happy to take two early wickets, but they then suffered at the hands of Akila (66 from 20 balls) and Srinath who put on a scarcely believable 122 in less than 5 overs.

Then Prasad joined Srinath to add a further 150 in just over 9 overs, until Srinath retired on completing his century from 40 balls. Prasad remained until the last over, when he was caught out for 98. For Kipro Tigers, Shawon took 3 of the wickets to fall, as well as catching Prasad, before top-scoring with 25 not out in a score of 126, giving the Lions a massive winning margin of 221 runs.

A more evenly contested match saw Napa Kings inflict a 4-wicket defeat on MSN Punjab Lions. Sarabjeet’s 4-43 helped the Kings dismiss the Lions for 167, as only Vikram (40) and Tiwari (36) played substantial innings. Napa Kings’ successful chase was based on a third wicket partnership of 63 by Sanaullah (53) and Kamaljit, who was still at the crease on 65 when the winning run was scored.

A 4-wicket win was also secured by Royal against Cyprus Knight Riders at Happy Valley, in a game where fortunes fluctuated. The Knight Riders struggled to score quickly but were indebted to Yeasin (48) for occupying the crease and enabling them to reach a score of 137-9. Royal’s captain Sarpreet kept things quiet at the end with 3-12.

In reply Royal slipped to 25-4, with Jaman bowling well for 2-5 from his 3 overs – though surprisingly his 4th over remained unused. The stage was now set for Sarpreet to play a captain’s innings of 50 to turn the match round, not being dismissed until the target was a couple of runs away.

Limassol Zalmi pulled off a 30-run win against Al Fatah, despite only scoring 112-8 in their 20 overs, with Sadiq and Zia the only batters to reach 25. But their bowlers took two early wickets and bowled Al Fatah out for 82, thanks largely to Furqan (3-11 from 4 overs) and Babar (2-7 from 3).

Qasim’s 68 helped Limassol Qalandars to reach 180-5 at Ypsonas, despite Amir’s economical spell of 2-16. Murtaza and Salman’s partnership of 50 for the second wicket gave Limassol Moufflons hope of chasing down their target, but once they were gone the innings slipped away to 105 all out, a 75-run win for the Qalandars.

This week Cyprus is hosting an RAF Development team for a few days of cricket, with matches against British Forces Cyprus on Wednesday and Thursday and against the Cyprus national team on Saturday – part of the Cyprus squad’s preparations for international matches in June and a world cup qualifying tournament in August.

