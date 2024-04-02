April 2, 2024

‘A precise translation of European values’

By Andria Kades
Metsola and Christodoulides at the JRCC on Tuesday

Cyprus’ Amalthea initiative to deliver aid via the sea to Gaza is “a precise translation of our European values. Solidarity. Peace. United in our defence of our common humanity,” President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday during a visit to the island.

“I think this is just one example of the leadership Europe and the world has seen from Cyprus, and it proves the point that in Europe we know no big and small leadership and ideas do not depend on geography,” Metsola added.

“Cyprus proves this every day here, and particularly through its members in the European Parliament.”

Metsola was speaking from Larnaca’s Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC), which she had gone to inspect with President Nikos Christodoulides to see how the Amalthea plan is being put into operation.

She thanked Christodoulides for his “leadership and personal commitment”, which supports the EU’s approach to get more help into Gaza.

Christodoulides said the two had also exchanged views on migration and on efforts to resume negotiations on the Cyprus problem, including the recent meeting with the UN Secretary-General in Brussels.

“We will have another European Council in two weeks where EU-Turkey relations will be discussed.

“We are ready for progress on this file in a step-by-step approach, provided that Turkey engages constructively on all aspects of EU-Turkey relations, including, of course, the Cyprus problem and the resumption of talks based on UN Security Council resolutions, which is an essential component of the relationship between Brussels and Ankara,” Christodoulides said.

