April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chevron submits proposal for ‘Aphrodite’ gas field

By Andria Kades00

Chevron has submitted its proposal for developing the Aphrodite gas field, the energy ministry announced on Tuesday.

The development comes after months of negotiations over how the natural gas reserves in Block 12 will be exploited.

According to the energy ministry, the submission is geared towards improving the agreed framework of developing the gas field within the agreed timeframe.

Chevron is the operator of the consortium and a 35 per cent partner in the field, along with Shell (35 per cent) and Israeli firm NewMed Energy (30 per cent).

“The ministry will evaluate the proposal with its advisors and duly inform the consortium. In the meantime, no public statements will be made over the matter,” the energy ministry said.

A bone of contention was the floating natural gas production unit (FPU) however in December, it emerged the gas giant had agreed to its use.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Cyprus hospitality sector is key economic contributor

Souzana Psara

One child in 58 births has autism

Antigoni Pitta

Man hit by truck while crossing Limassol road

Andria Kades

A journey of courage on canvas

Sara Douedari

Kurds to demonstrate on Thursday

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus ‘at its limit’ on migration flows

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign