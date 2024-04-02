April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Cyprus ‘at its limit’ on migration flows

By Andria Kades0155
ΠτΔ – Συμβούλιο Εθνικής Ασφάλειας
The National Security Council meeting on Tuesday

Cyprus is at a “breaking point” with the influx of migrants arriving, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday after a snap National Security Council meeting was convened.

Chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides after over 400 migrants arrived to the country’s shores in 24 hours, the meeting took place at the palace with the ministers of foreign, interior, justice and defence.

The deputy attorney general, police chief, national guard chief, secret service director and deputy ministers of social welfare and European affairs also attended.

Letymbiotis stressed Cyprus has taken measures, illustrated by the number of departures and arrest of smugglers.

“At the same time, we cannot influence geography, we are very close to Lebanon,” he said.

“After October 7 in particular and after the subsequent traffic events, there has been a heightened flow of migrants, particularly from Lebanon.”

All the measures which could be taken were discussed during the meeting, though Letymbiotis said he could not discuss what they were. He specified all ministers put forth a number of issues.

Christodoulides called for the meeting on Monday evening, and the meeting discussed the flow of migrants in the past few days “of which the majority are arriving from Lebanon via sea”. Most of the arrivals are Syrian nationals.

What matters is that solidarity is shown at EU level,” Letymbiotis said. “Cyprus is the closest EU member state to Lebanon and in the last few days there have been increased migration flows of which we should tackle in coordination with the EU.”

Asked if Cyprus had the infrastructure to deal with the influx of migrants, the spokesman underlined that “at the rate of which migrants are arriving in the past few days, we are at our limits, and this is something we have repeatedly communicated.

In the past 48 hours, hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers have reached Cyprus, he said. “A country like Cyprus cannot go on at this pace.”

He did not rule out another National Security Council meeting convening “if needed”.

Responding to a question on whether the government has been in touch with the state of Lebanon or Syria, Letymbiotis said the conditions of international protection for Syrian nationals “are well known”.

This is why Cyprus is trying to designate parts of Syria as safe, he specified, but “this is not something expected to draw to any conclusion anytime soon,” he added.

Where Lebanon is concerned, the government is already in touch but there will also be more contacts with the authorities of the country so “they too can cut off the increased migration flows observed in the past few days.”

In less than 48 hours, five boats with over 450 migrants reached Cyprus.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Eight different elections to be held on June 9

Antigoni Pitta

Cablenet surpasses 10 per cent market share in mobile subscriptions

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Petrol price increases fluctuate between districts

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus will continue with Gaza aid shipments despite deaths (Update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

Hundreds of fines handed out in Limassol

Nikolaos Prakas

Akel calls for National Council meeting

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign